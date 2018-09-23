AMP Capital Investors Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

