AMP Capital Investors Ltd Takes $816,000 Position in Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 158.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,349 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11,253.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 396,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 345.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 171,098 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 41.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 509,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,979,000 after purchasing an additional 150,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,813,000. 39.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. FBR & Co cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “$93.43” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.44.

COLM opened at $91.20 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $95.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $481.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $131,298.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,116,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,589,161.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward S. George sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $459,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,661 shares of company stock valued at $789,646. Insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

