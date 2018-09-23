AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases New Position in Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYND. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $413,146,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $328,935,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $294,781,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $243,246,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $111,386,000.

WYND opened at $43.95 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WYND shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.20 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 747 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $33,323.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

