Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Position Lifted by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tavio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,294,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13,402.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 98,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 97,305 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,017,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,190,000 after buying an additional 927,049 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.73.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 460.04% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,431.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 500,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

