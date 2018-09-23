AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 196.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,264 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 24,362.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 105,489 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $2,442,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,925 shares of company stock valued at $5,334,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $81.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $81.92.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

