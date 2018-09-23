American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.42.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $924,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,616.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,888. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,471,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,584,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,037,000 after purchasing an additional 60,070 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8,438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 36,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 463.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 102,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.