American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,211,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,406,997 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $93,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 75.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $22.75 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $264.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 217,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,975,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie G. Heim sold 25,100 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $577,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $3,450,000. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

