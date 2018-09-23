American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 146.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,504,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,486,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.85% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $55,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 383,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 95.5% in the second quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,339,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,925 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $2,678,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 42.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,352,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 406,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.4% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 49,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $23.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $264.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.89 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, Director Stephanie G. Heim sold 25,100 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $577,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 217,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $4,975,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,000. 27.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

