American Express (AXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “American Express is faced with an increase in reward expense led by enhancements to its U.S. platinum products. Also, cost of card member services has been increasing over the past three years and continues to do so this year, reflecting higher engagement levels across its premium travel services. Increase in marketing expense will also push up operating expense. It is also witnessing an increase in provision of loan losses for the past two and half years. Given continued strong growth in the loan portfolio and a higher lending write-off rate, a continued increase in provisions will dent the company’s cash and cash equivalents. However, it continues to witness strong loan growth and credit metrics. A solid market position, strength in card business and significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments are growth drivers. Its shares have outperformed the industry's growth year to date.”

AXP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens raised American Express from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.40.

Shares of AXP opened at $110.90 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $87.54 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that American Express will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $2,797,972.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,359.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $1,246,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,971 shares in the company, valued at $19,145,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $4,942,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 165.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 14,070.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

