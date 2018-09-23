American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,324,179 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $50,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,687,054 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,041,000 after buying an additional 42,289 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 86,287 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,145 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,326 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,960,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 151.06% and a net margin of 3.75%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

