American Airlines Group (AAL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.31.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 151.06% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,984,069 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $227,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 999.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,418 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,551,339 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 494,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,954,583 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $74,196,000 after purchasing an additional 476,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 585,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

