AMERCO (UHAL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UHAL. ValuEngine raised AMERCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised AMERCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

UHAL stock opened at $350.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.93. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $317.42 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.03 by ($0.50). AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hayes purchased 200 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $380.05 per share, with a total value of $76,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos Vizcarra sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.51, for a total value of $862,397.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AMERCO by 37.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

