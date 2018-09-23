Amdocs (DOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Amdocs is hurt by decline in spending by AT&T (Amdocs’ largest client) and fluctuating North American market dynamics. The company's heavy investments in the emerging markets in order to boost sales is an overhang on margins. Continued drag in the directory systems market remains a headwind. Moreover, the consolidation trend in the U.S. telecom industry may significantly affect the company going forward. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company is benefiting from an expanding portfolio and a growing client base. The new products are expected to boost the company's top-line.”

Get Amdocs alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $73.00 price target on shares of Amdocs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of DOX opened at $66.31 on Friday. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $61,031,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,609,000 after buying an additional 489,297 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,894,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,600,000 after buying an additional 427,752 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $17,597,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 620.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after buying an additional 231,822 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.