Altona Energy (ANR) Trading Down 6.2%

Altona Energy Plc (LON:ANR) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 9,310,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 9,460,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Altona Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Altona Energy Company Profile (LON:ANR)

Altona Energy Plc evaluates, and develops coal deposits in Australia. Its principal property is the Arckaringa project with three exploration licenses, including Westfield, Wintinna, and Murloocoppie deposits covering an area of 2,500 square kilometers located in the northern portion of the Permian Arckaringa basin in South Australia.

