Altagas Ltd (ALA) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th.
TSE ALA opened at C$22.35 on Friday. Altagas has a 12 month low of C$20.65 and a 12 month high of C$30.06.
Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$627.43 million. Altagas had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.
Altagas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.
