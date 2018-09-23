Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A comprises approximately 0.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A stock opened at $1,172.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $815.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $924.51 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Nomura started coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.07.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

