Allianz (ALV) Given a €220.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Commerzbank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €210.35 ($244.59).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV opened at €192.78 ($224.16) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.