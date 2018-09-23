Alkermes (ALKS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alkermes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alkermes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.71.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $304.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd E. Bloom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $879,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $44,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,120. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.