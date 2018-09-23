Albemarle (ALB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Vertical Group raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.97.

NYSE ALB opened at $105.42 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $144.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $853.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.49 million. equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $301,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,617,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,894,000 after buying an additional 2,419,144 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 21.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,330,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $691,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,510 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,591,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 334.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,795,000 after purchasing an additional 570,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $784,785,000 after purchasing an additional 400,323 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

