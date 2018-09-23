Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on November 12th

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th.

Air Products & Chemicals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Air Products & Chemicals has a payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $170.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $149.94 and a one year high of $175.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.69.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

