AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

UNH opened at $266.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $256.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $186.00 and a 52-week high of $271.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,157,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,745 shares of company stock valued at $24,995,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.