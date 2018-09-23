AGNC Investment (AGNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a $19.11 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of AGNC opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.15 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 134.01% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 18 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.44%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $129,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,382,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 763,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,365,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,569 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

