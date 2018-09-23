Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Agilent Technologies worth $44,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $371,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

A stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

