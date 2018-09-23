Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 191.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $129.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

