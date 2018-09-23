Adrenaline (ADN) Hits Market Cap of $3,316.00

Adrenaline (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Adrenaline coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Adrenaline has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Adrenaline has a market cap of $3,316.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Adrenaline was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.82 or 0.03638270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.18 or 0.07284744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00910052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.01810807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00172879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.01977960 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00336582 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adrenaline Coin Profile

Adrenaline (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Adrenaline’s total supply is 13,931,727 coins and its circulating supply is 12,423,294 coins. Adrenaline’s official Twitter account is @AdrenalinePay . Adrenaline’s official website is adrenalinecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Adrenaline

Adrenaline can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adrenaline directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adrenaline should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adrenaline using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

