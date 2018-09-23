Adler Real Estate (ADL) Given a €17.40 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) has been given a €17.40 ($20.23) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADL. equinet set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Adler Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.23 ($20.03).

Get Adler Real Estate alerts:

Shares of Adler Real Estate stock opened at €15.40 ($17.91) on Friday. Adler Real Estate has a 1 year low of €11.78 ($13.70) and a 1 year high of €14.51 ($16.87).

Until the end of 2017, the business model of ADLER Real Estate AG comprised two fields of activity ? Rental (investment properties) and Trading (inventory properties). Since ADLER ceased its trading activities the focus is solely on rental business. The business model has thus been simplified. From letting the portfolios, ADLER Real Estate AG aims to generate sufficient long-term gross rental income in order to cover all letting-related expenses and prospectively enable the company to pay a dividend to its shareholders.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Adler Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.