Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.54. Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 3380605 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. equities research analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 207,824 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 195,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 131,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 691.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 148,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 129,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.