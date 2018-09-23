ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Shares Gap Up to $19.11

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $19.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 14721771 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 135.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,261,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 771,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $163,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,282,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,392,000 after purchasing an additional 941,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.