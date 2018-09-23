Acacia Mining (ABGLF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Mining plc is a mining company which acquires and explores primarily for gold. The Company’s producing mines consists of Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi and North Mara and a portfolio of exploration projects in Tanzania, Kenya and Burkina Faso. Acacia Mining plc, formerly known as African Barrick Gold plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ABGLF stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $586.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.53. Acacia Mining has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.77.

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

