ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $88,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,075,946,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,106,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,591,000 after buying an additional 61,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 35.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,551,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,610,000 after buying an additional 401,800 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at $228,454,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 34.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 691,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,988,000 after buying an additional 176,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 19,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.77, for a total value of $6,879,239.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,624,829.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on ABIOMED from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.88.

ABMD opened at $384.88 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.71 and a 12 month high of $450.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.07.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

