AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $83.19 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 362.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In related news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,871,627.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered AbbVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $66.62 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

