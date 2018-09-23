93,541 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 464.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

ARKK stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

