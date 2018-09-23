$867.26 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will post sales of $867.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $873.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $863.39 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $819.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

ST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.88. 1,512,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,491. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $57.40.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 17,200 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $960,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,047 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,428,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $3,749,276. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,865,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 431.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 741,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after acquiring an additional 602,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $487,000.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.