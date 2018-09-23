82,118 Shares in Canadian National Railway (CNI) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,741,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,356,000 after acquiring an additional 117,340 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 228.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

NYSE CNI opened at $88.68 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.59 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.