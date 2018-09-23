$77.22 Million in Sales Expected for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report $77.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Acorda Therapeutics posted sales of $141.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $374.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $441.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $150.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $270.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acorda Therapeutics.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.90. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

ACOR opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $864.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, insider Lauren M. Sabella sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $163,114.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 200,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $6,132,835.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,420 shares of company stock valued at $16,829,660. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.