7,625 Shares in Apergy Corp (APY) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter worth $418,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter worth $317,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter worth $114,000. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management purchased a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the second quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

APY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of Apergy stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.70 million. equities analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

