71,647 Shares in Globant SA (GLOB) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Globant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 0.61. Globant SA has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $66.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. Globant had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.48%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Globant to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Globant from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

