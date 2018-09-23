$71.34 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys Inc (QLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $71.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.50 million and the lowest is $71.21 million. Qualys posted sales of $59.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $278.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.71 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $330.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $325.46 million to $334.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.13 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. First Analysis raised Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

Shares of QLYS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 634,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,370. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 1.13. Qualys has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $98.30.

In other Qualys news, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,458,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,392,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,316 shares of company stock worth $25,344,094 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Qualys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Qualys by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

