51,008 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Purchased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,879,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,844,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,292,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 973,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,616,000 after purchasing an additional 512,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 748,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,747,000 after purchasing an additional 252,351 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $63.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $69.19.

