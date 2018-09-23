$5.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Carnival Corp (CCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will post sales of $5.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $5.84 billion. Carnival posted sales of $5.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year sales of $18.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $18.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.03 billion to $20.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Carnival from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Carnival to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Carnival from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,448,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,397,000 after buying an additional 1,644,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,028,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,401,000 after buying an additional 121,834 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,178,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,926,000 after buying an additional 1,236,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,733,000 after buying an additional 55,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,999,000 after buying an additional 62,365 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.17. 5,272,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,268. Carnival has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

