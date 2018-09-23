$467.84 Million in Sales Expected for Engility Holdings Inc (EGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) to announce $467.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Engility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. Engility posted sales of $487.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engility will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Engility.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Engility’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Engility from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Engility from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Engility by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Engility during the second quarter worth $655,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Engility by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Engility during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Engility by 77.0% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Engility stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 525,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Engility has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.89.

Engility Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

