$411.02 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post sales of $411.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.90 million and the lowest is $408.80 million. Synaptics posted sales of $417.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synaptics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synaptics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Synaptics from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,364. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Rick Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

