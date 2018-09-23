$405.14 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc (OUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to report sales of $405.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $404.50 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $392.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

A number of research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,600,000 after buying an additional 1,791,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,837,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,447,000 after buying an additional 529,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,262,000 after buying an additional 215,242 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,187,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,439,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,014,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,076,000 after buying an additional 515,529 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

