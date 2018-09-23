$4.05 Million in Sales Expected for Achaogen Inc (AKAO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) to report sales of $4.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Achaogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.22 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Achaogen posted sales of $580,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 598.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Achaogen will report full-year sales of $14.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 million to $21.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.21 million per share, with estimates ranging from $26.49 million to $87.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Achaogen.

Get Achaogen alerts:

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 146.50% and a negative net margin of 2,286.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Achaogen from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achaogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Shares of AKAO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 4,660,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,036. Achaogen has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Achaogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 145,305 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 206,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achaogen (AKAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.