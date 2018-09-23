3,942 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,880,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 30.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,087,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 110.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $231.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.99 and a 52-week high of $237.29.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 55.91% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. ValuEngine cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.63, for a total value of $14,254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,602,023.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 10,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,138,194.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

