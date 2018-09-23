$39.50 Million in Sales Expected for Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) will report sales of $39.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.70 million. Abraxas Petroleum reported sales of $24.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full year sales of $155.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $176.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $194.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXAS shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on shares of Abraxas Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Shares of AXAS opened at $2.40 on Friday. Abraxas Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXAS. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $4,457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 56.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,231,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,633,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 847,643 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 535,300 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

