$37.45 Million in Sales Expected for Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) will announce sales of $37.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.85 million and the lowest is $36.70 million. Antero Midstream GP reported sales of $19.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream GP will report full-year sales of $140.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.49 million to $142.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $230.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $222.93 million to $235.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Midstream GP.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 32.91% and a return on equity of 199.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Antero Midstream GP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of Antero Midstream GP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $940,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream GP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream GP by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Antero Midstream GP by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream GP by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream GP by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Antero Midstream GP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,126,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.35. 1,176,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,654. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.33 and a beta of 1.68. Antero Midstream GP has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

