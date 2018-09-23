3,600,000 Shares in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 4.64% of Onconova Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 456.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 672,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, Director Michael B. Hoffman sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $44,999.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

