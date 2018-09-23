30,833 Shares in Daseke Inc (DSKE) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Daseke as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Daseke in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Daseke by 42.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSKE stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Daseke Inc has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $558.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Daseke had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Daseke Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSKE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Daseke from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

