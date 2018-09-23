$306.42 Million in Sales Expected for Virtusa Co. (VRTU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to post $306.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.77 million to $307.74 million. Virtusa reported sales of $248.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Virtusa had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Virtusa’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTU. BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Virtusa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,970,394.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $150,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,263.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,670. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 6.0% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 450,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 14.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 49,047 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 10.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.42. 384,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $58.60.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

